Tech initiative holds free digital skill training for Osun students

An initiative, Teach -Tech Initiative has held digital skill training for over 3,000 primary and secondary school students across 20 schools in Osogbo, Osun state.

The initiative which was organised by the Anettcom Technologies is designed to transform the education of primary and secondary school students through digital skills for four months.

In a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, the founder of the initiative, Oluwaseyi Adegbite noted that the initiative which runs between the month of May to August, reflects a strong focus on preparing young minds for the future.

Adding that the program which had commenced in the last four years is also meant to bridge the digital gap in education by making technology accessible and practical for students.

He said “Teach-Tech initiative has been transforming education for the past four years by equipping primary and secondary students with essential digital skills. Through partnerships with schools, the initiative has already impacted thousands and now aims to train more than 3,000 students across 20 schools in Osogbo.

This year’s theme, “Tech-Savvy Tomorrow: Empowering Students with AI & Digital Skills for 21st Century Success,” reflects a strong focus on preparing young minds for the future. The program continues to bridge the digital gap in education by making technology accessible and practical for students,” he concluded.

