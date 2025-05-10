Tech expert receives award for contributions to youth devt, digital education

… restates commitment to tech-driven youth development

Tech expert and Chief Executive Officer of a Nigerian-based tech education platform, Cirvee Academy, Ambassador Toluwanimi Adegbite has clinched the Nigeria Emerging Leaders Award by the West African Leadership and Empowerment Centre (WALEC).

The recognition acknowledges Adegbite’s outstanding work in redefining digital education through his organisation, a fast-growing edtech platform empowering young Africans with practical tech skills and leadership mindset.

The ceremony was held at the 2025 edition of the award ceremony held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos State.

witnessed the gathering of distinguished personalities from different walks of life.

The award celebrates young individuals making bold strides in leadership, innovation, and impact across Nigeria and the West African region.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Adegbite appreciate the organisers of the award for the honour while he pledged to do more for the development of youths in the country.

He said, “With over 1,000 students trained, a 90 per cent job placement rate, and a growing presence across campuses and communities, the organisation is shaping a new era of tech-driven youth development.

“I’m grateful for this recognition, not just for me but for the entire Cirvee team and every student who chooses to dream big. This is a reminder that leadership is not just about position. It is about using what you have to light the path for others.

“Let me assure you again here that we are committed to building the future of Africa.”

The West African Leadership and Empowerment Centre is a leadership institution committed to recognising and empowering changemakers across West Africa through mentoring and training.

