The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday laid its late General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja, to rest in his hometown, Nkpa, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, amid glowing tributes from labour leaders who described him as a fearless defender of workers’ rights, an exceptional labour intellectual and a committed advocate of social justice.

The burial attracted the leadership of organised labour in Nigeria, including representatives of affiliates of NLC, leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), as well as representatives of international labour solidarity organisations, including the Solidarity Centre and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES).

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Governor of Abia State were also among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

In his tribute on behalf of the NLC, its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described Ugboaja, popularly known as Emma, as a brother, friend, intellectual and fearless fighter whose life was devoted to the emancipation and advancement of the working class.

Ajaero said the late labour leader’s death while still in active service represented a painful loss not only to the NLC but also to Nigerian workers and the global labour movement.

Reflecting on their relationship, which spanned more than three decades, the NLC president said their friendship was forged through years of common struggles, shared convictions and commitment to the power of the working class to transform Nigeria.

He recalled that Ugboaja joined the labour movement in 1993 as an employee of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), where he distinguished himself through hard work, intellectual capacity and commitment to workers’ interests.

According to Ajaero, the late General Secretary was among the first generation of lawyers to abandon the conventional pursuit of private legal practice to work full-time for a trade union, demonstrating his conviction that the working class deserved dedicated legal and intellectual support.

His dedication, he said, propelled him to become one of the youngest General Secretaries of a trade union, a position he held between 2000 and 2005.

Ajaero further recalled that Ugboaja rose through several positions in the NLC, serving as Head of Administration before heading the Industrial Relations and Organising Department, where he worked with successive leaderships to strengthen union organisation and mobilisation across the country.

He was appointed General Secretary of the NLC on August 21, 2019, following a unanimous decision of the Congress’s National Executive Council at its meeting in Kano.

The NLC president also highlighted Ugboaja’s contributions to protecting the Congress as an institution, describing him as a dependable comrade who guarded its interests against attempts to undermine the unity and independence of organised labour.

He said the deceased built international labour networks and helped secure leadership positions for Nigerian labour representatives in international workers’ organisations, including the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), ITUC-Africa and the Commonwealth Trade Unions.

Ajaero particularly highlighted Ugboaja’s intellectual depth and ability to handle difficult negotiations, recalling an incident during the 2024 national minimum wage negotiations.

He said the late General Secretary once challenged an employer representative over the treatment of workers, insisting that workplaces should be environments where human beings were treated with dignity rather than like slaves.

The intervention, according to Ajaero, brought the debate to an abrupt end, while one of the governors at the negotiation table reportedly described Ugboaja as an “intellectual terrorist”.

He added that whenever difficult issues arose within the Congress, confidence in the deceased’s capacity to provide solutions was reflected in the familiar expression: “Hand it over to Emma.”

While acknowledging the personal pain of losing a close friend and trusted associate, Ajaero urged members of the labour movement to ensure that Ugboaja’s departure did not weaken their commitment to workers’ emancipation.

Similarly, the President of the TUC, Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo, described Ugboaja’s death as a devastating loss to Nigerian workers and the broader struggle for social justice, economic equality and human dignity.

In his tribute on behalf of the TUC leadership and membership, Osifo said the late NLC General Secretary stood at the heart of workers’ struggles and devoted his professional life to advancing the interests of working people.

He noted that the responsibility of organised labour went beyond negotiating improved conditions of service to confronting exploitation, challenging oppressive policies, resisting economic injustice and demanding a society that prioritised human welfare over the interests of a privileged few.

According to him, Ugboaja’s passing came at a critical period when Nigerian workers, pensioners and other vulnerable groups were grappling with enormous economic challenges, making his absence particularly painful for the labour movement.

Osifo, however, maintained that death could not extinguish the ideals of a genuine labour struggle, urging union leaders and members to sustain the campaign for living wages, decent working conditions, social protection, workers’ rights and shared prosperity.

He said the most meaningful way to honour the deceased was to remain faithful to the cause of defending workers, protecting vulnerable groups and pursuing a just and equitable society.

Also paying tribute, the Deputy President of the NLC, Comrade (Prince) Dr. Adewale Adeyanju, described Ugboaja as a fallen titan, distinguished labour intellectual, comrade of conviction and personal friend whose contributions to the movement would remain unforgettable.

Adeyanju, who is also Vice President of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), said the late General Secretary combined legal expertise, intellectual depth and ideological commitment in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He recalled that Ugboaja’s career took him from NUCFRLANMPE to the Alliance for Credible Elections (ACE), where he coordinated advocacy and mobilisation initiatives, before his eventual return to the NLC, where he played critical roles in organising, industrial relations and institutional administration.

According to Adeyanju, Ugboaja was the quiet strategist, meticulous organiser and steady hand who translated the decisions of the Congress into concrete action.

He said the deceased brought legal precision, sound judgement and deep understanding of trade union organising to negotiations, industrial relations and the coordination of affiliate unions.

Adeyanju further disclosed that Ugboaja continued to discharge his responsibilities with dedication even while battling a protracted illness, demonstrating remarkable courage and commitment to the cause he served.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he described the late General Secretary as dependable, discreet and deeply loyal, adding that their friendship provided room for disagreements, intellectual debates, laughter and mutual respect.

He said Ugboaja’s legacy included administrative excellence, institutional memory and an unwavering commitment to social justice, which should inspire present and future generations of trade unionists.

The labour leaders urged Nigerian workers and the organised labour movement to sustain the struggle for a society built on dignity, fairness, decent work and economic justice.

As the labour movement bids farewell to one of its own, the challenge before its leadership and members is to preserve the ideals and principles for which Ugboaja devoted his life, ensuring that his contributions continue to inspire the struggle for workers’ welfare and social emancipation.