Tears, tributes as Attahiru, 10 others are buried in Abuja 

Calls for investigation into the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel in a plane crash in Kaduna, echoed on Saturday, as the remains of the military officers were laid to rest in Abuja, with full military honours.

The tragedy drew warm and superlative accolades across the country for the departed military officers for their gallantry and commitment to the security of lives in the country. The Nigerian Air force NAF C-130 aircraft, which conveyed the remains of the fallen heroes, touched down around 10: 50 am. at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja.

As soon as the plane touched down, the bodies of the deceased officers were lifted into the waiting ambulances with military precision.

Scores of journalists already on ground were not allowed to take photographs as they were chased away politely by stern-looking personnel of the security forces on the ground. The remains of the five Air Force officers involved in the ill-fated crash were then taken to the Protestant Church, Air Force Base, Abuja, while those of the Chief of Army Staff and other Muslim officers were taken to the National Mosque In Abuja, where funeral services and prayers were offered for them.

The brief and solemn funeral service earlier scheduled for the Christain Centre Abuja was later held at the NAF Base for the officers who were all Christians, including Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, Flt Lt T.O Asaniyi, Flt Lt AA Olufade, Sgt Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

Widows and grieving families of the deceased broke down in tears, unable to come to terms with the sudden departure of the breadwinners. The loud wailing of the widows at the funeral service punctuated the speech of the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor and the sober atmosphere at the venue.

The solemn service began with an opening prayer by the presiding priest, Reverend Group Captain Dogo Gani, Director of Chaplaincy NAF headquarters who urged their family members not to grieve, but to take solace in the fact the officers died defending their fatherland.

The service ended with the pall-bearers moving the coffins out of the Chapel for the burial ceremony at the National military cemetery, along the Airport Road, Abuja.

In a related development, the remains of the Chief of Army Staff, General Attahiru, and other Muslim officers were taken to the National Mosque, Abuja for funeral according to the Islamic rites. Five ambulances conveying the bodies were received by military police officers and other dignitaries at the National Mosque where prayers were said for them in accordance with Islamic rites. Wives of the fallen soldiers and family members were also at the mosque wearing black outfits and gloomy faces, just as they could not hold back their tears on seeing the coffins bearing their beloved husbands.

The remains of the deceased officers were later moved to the national military cemetery, along the Airport Road Abuja where they were interred after the traditional 21 gun salute.

In attendance were the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; the Sultan of Sokoto; Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of Immigration and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, amongst other serving and former public office holders, top military officers, families, friends and associates of the late officers.

The governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Abubakar Kyari joined top dignitaries and hundreds of sympathizers at the National Central Mosque for funeral prayers.

Speaking to newsmen, Governor Zulum said the late chief of army staff was “evidently committed to the fight against Boko Haram and was determined to significantly contribute to ending the insurgency.

“The commitment of the late chief of army staff to the fight against Boko Haram was very obvious. Within the short time he served, he had been to Borno on multiple occasions, meeting operational commanders and troops at battle fronts.

“In all his interactions, he regularly motivated troops. The people of Borno thank him and all our gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and rest of Nigeria,” the governor said.

The late chief of army staff had, since his appointment, visited Borno State for more than six times to supervise the ongoing military operations against Boko Haram. He had visited different army formations, mobilised and motivated troops in the fron lines in peace building efforts.

Attahiru, others’ death reflects depth of sacrifice – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, said, on Saturday, that he received the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers in an air crash with great sadness. Osinbajo, in a statement by Laolu Akande, his media aide, said “their death while in active service in the defence of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make.

“We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way. The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered.

“I join the President to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash. I pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Attahiru, others

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru, and other military officers in an air crash on Friday.

In a message of condolence to the families of the deceased officers, Dr Jonathan described them as patriots who died with their boots on.

“I extend my condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces and the families of Attahiru and other military officers who died on Friday in an air crash in Kaduna State.

“The death of these officers is a national tragedy, as the victims were patriots who died with their boots on, in our collective quest for peace and security,” he said.

Tinubu mourns Attahiru, others

The death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others in an air mishap is a tragic, unspeakable loss for the nation, former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress national stalwart, Senator Bola Tinubu, has said. In a condolence message by his Media Office in Abuja, Tinubu condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, the army, the Defence Headquarters and families of the deceased military officers over the unfortunate incident.

The APC leader said: the “COAS and the others were stalwarts and brave soldiers who had dedicated their careers, and now their very lives, in the service of this nation and towards the realisation of the noble aspirations this nation represents.

“The army and the nation will miss his excellent character and fine leadership at this moment when we are fighting terrorism or banditry in many parts of the nation.

“Their untimely and sad departure hurts. However, we owe it to them and to the nation to gather our strength and fortitude. We must gird ourselves that we finish the job to which they dedicated and gave their lives.

“Let us remember these brave patriots not with our tears but by achieving victory over the terrorism and violence that seek to rob our nation of its finest destiny. Let this unfortunate accident not deter us but spur us and our valiant military to continue to defend this land from violence and evil,” he said.

Defeat of Boko Haram, best way to honour General Attahiru, others-APC

Yobe State governor and chairman All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said he was shocked, heartbroken and deeply saddened by the incident.

Buni, who further described the late officers as fallen heroes who laid their lives for the service of the country, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome the security challenges and emerge victorious.

“The Nigerian army should re-dedicate itself to defeat the security challenges as a mark of honour and respect to the deceased Chief of Army Staff and the other fallen officers. “The demise of these top military officers at this moment when Nigeria needs their services most is indeed a great loss to the army and Nigeria and the people of the country,” he said.

PDP demands probe into military plane crashes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an extensive inquest into Friday’s air crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff and other military officers as well as the last two in which lives of personnel were similarly lost.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, national Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party on Saturday, it expressed grief over the death of Attahiru and the other officers in the latest military plane crash.

The party described General Attahiru and the other victims as heroes who gave their lives for the security of the nation, adding that the tragic incident is a huge blow to the country.

The party urged Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for the fighting men and women, “who are risking their lives at the front to secure our nation.”

In a related development, the PDP Governors Forum has described the as “a very sad loss and a huge blow” to the nation and its effort to ensure security.

A statement issued by the chairman is the forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said: “It is most painful that this tragedy is coming at a time the Army Chief is leading the war against insecurity in the land having just recently taken command of the army.”

Akeredolu condoles families of Attahiru, others

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has expressed shock over the new of the death of Attahiru and other officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday. Akeredolu, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, decribed their deaths as huge losses to the nation.

He said the nation lost a brilliant officer in General Attahiru who displayed his worth within the short time he served as Chief of Army Staff. “Within the brief period he served, he gave his best. The late General displayed vigour and total commitment to the security of the nation. He died serving his fatherland with a dexterous passion,” he said.

Attahiru, others’ death national tragedy —Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed condolences on the death of the Chief of Army Staff and some senior military personnel describing the development as a national tragedy. The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said, “ it was a black Friday for the country as 11 gallant officers fell, making it the third of such disaster involving military aircraft in the last few months.”

Fayemi described Attahiru as “a patriotic and fearless officer who was always ready go the extra mile to protect the sovereignty of his beloved country, a quality that was the hallmark of his military career.”

He said the late Army Chief brought in a fresh hope in the fight against insecurity and insurgency in the country since his assumption of duty in Januray.

Launch investigation into crash immediately, Umahi tells FG

The governor of Ebonyi State and chairman South East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, has sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the army and the entire Nigerians on the death of the Chief of Army Staff. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Francis Nwaze, in Abakaliki at the weekend, the governor described the incident as a national calamity and called on the Federal Government to immediately commence investigation into the crash.

“We are saddened by the unhealthy news of the air crash leading to the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and other crew members onboard on Friday. The development is not only shocking but also a national disaster and colossal loss.

Attahiru’s death a national tragedy —Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, described the death of the Chief of Army Staff and 10 others as a monumental loss to the country and the army high command.

Governor Matawalle, in a statement by his Director General (Media), Yusuf Idris Gusau, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the officers. Governor Matawalle recalled with nostalgia, the visit of Attahiru to Zamfara State early in February, where he assured him of total support and cooperation in the fight against banditry and other criminalities in the state and the country at large.

He added that the late COAS was a great leader who led by example in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges across the state.

Taraba gov condoles army, families of late officers

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, has condoled the families of the late Chief of Army Staff and the entire Armed Forces over the air mishap that claimed the lives of top ranking military officers.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, Bala Dan Abu, quoted Governor Ishaku as describing the death of the officers as shocking and a big blow to the families of the victims, the military and the nation at large.

According to the statement, Ishaku described the late Chief of Army Staff as a highly disciplined officer who assumed the leadership of the army at a time that Nigerians were craving a change in the military strategy against insecurity in the country.

Attahiru will be sorely be missed —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, saying the late Army General would be sorely missed especially at this period when the nation is intensifying the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements in different parts of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with families, friends and associates of the late Attahiru and other victims of the unfortunate crash, describing him as a dutiful and committed soldier who served the country passionately.

“The late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru will be sorely missed by Nigerians, especially at this period when the country is intensifying the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements in different parts of the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Navy cancels 65th anniversary

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the immediate cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Navy. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun.

According to the statement, “this decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, some senior officers, other officers and personnel in the air crash of yesterday, May 21, 2021 in Kaduna.

“The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed.”

Gombe gov commiserates with Buhari, families

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commiserated with the President Muhammadu Buhari over the unfortunate death of the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers in a fatal air crash.

Governor Yahaya, in a statement, described the incident as a national tragedy coming at a time the military and other security forces were intensifying efforts to combat terrorism, banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country. Inuwa Yahaya described the late Chief of Army Staff as “a gallant officer and fine gentleman who demonstrated courage and exemplary leadership while discharging his duties.”

Obaseki mourns Attahiru

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Attahiru and others in an Air Force aircraft crash in Kaduna.

In a statement, Obaseki expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, praying that God will grant the repose of their souls. “Lieutenant General Attahiru served Nigeria meritoriously, bringing his skill, experience and expertise to bear in prosecuting the war against terror.

“He will always be remembered for his gallantry, commitment to service and dedication to our fatherland,” Obaseki said.

Abiodun condoles Buhari, families

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, family and friends of Attahiru, and other officers who died in the ill-fated plane crash The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, lamented that the officers died while their services were most needed in the nation’s search for peace and security. “Notwithstanding their young ages, they served meritoriously in the military and their untimely exit is very painful,” he said.

The governor said the greatest tribute to the memory of the departed would be to win the war against insurgency and insecurity in the country, urging all to find comfort in the good works of the gallant officers.

Three high level crashes in 4 months raises a lot of questions —Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Saturday, said it received the news of the plane crash which claimed the lives of Attahiru and 10 others with shock and sadness. The national Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said Afenifere’s “shock and sadness were deepened by the fact that the one that occurred on Friday, May 21, 2021, was the third of such tragic incident within four months. All of which claimed lives of military personnel.” Afenifere, while commiserating with the families of the late military personnel, said “three high level crashes within four months raise a lot of questions.

“The Defence spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, while announcing the constitution of a panel to investigate the crash, said that the crash was caused by bad weather. It is amazing that a reason for the crash could be so quickly given even before an investigation was conducted.

“Assuming without conceding that the cause of the crash was bad weather, where were various government agencies responsible for smooth operation of air transportation?

“What about the technical officers within the Air Force who are supposed to ensure that aircraft are airworthy before being allowed to fly?

“We in Afenifere are deeply concerned about the avoidable losses of lives. We are seriously calling on the military authorities to look inward and check its folds. The tenor of the crashes makes it difficult for one not to smell some rats,” Afenifere said.

FG must ground all Beechcraft King Air 350i fleet immediately —CCDI

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has called for the immediate grounding of all the aircraft of Beechcraft King Air 350i fleet and the setting up of an investigation into the remote and immediate frequent crashes of aircraft. CCDI, in a statement by its national chairman, Femi Aduwo, said “As we mourn, we also celebrate the extraordinary lives of these patriotic officers and men and we appeal to President Buhari to order the immediate grounding of Beechcraft King Air 350i fleet.

“The manufacturers of the aircraft and government should set up a technical investigation team to look at the remote and immediate causes of the crash and the two other Air Force aircraft which crashed in February and March 2021 February in Abuja and Maiduguri respectively,” he said.

Nigeria will miss Attahiru’s patriotism —Marwa

The chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (eetd) has described the death of Chief of Army Staff and other senior officers in a military plane crash in Kaduna as a great loss to the country.

Marwa, according to a statement by Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media and Advocacy, sent his condolence message from Vienna, Austria where he is attending a meeting of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, recalled his recent meeting with General Attahiru, saying that he was impressed with the late Army Chief’s plans for tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

“The nation will miss General Attahiru and the other gallant officers who died in active service. I recall my recent meeting with him at the Army Headquarters where I was impressed with his patriotism and plans for tackling the myriad security challenges facing our country,” the statement said.

Attahiru, others, heroes of the war against insurgency —Ndume

Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District and chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said he received the news of the death Attahiru and 10 others in a plane crash with shock.

Senator Ndume in a statement, described General Attahiru as a hero of the war against insurgency and banditry as he noted that “the late gallant General died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that would eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.”

Nigeria has lost a true hero —Olawepo-Hashim

A presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff as a monumental loss to the nation and the Armed Forces. He also described the deceased as a well-educated officer and fearless military commander who had raised the morale and fighting spirit of troops within the few months he held forte as the Army boss.

Olawepo-Hashim said in a statement that the outpouring of emotion from across Nigerian over the death of Attahiru and other officers who lost their lives in the crashed Beechcraft king Air 350, had brought unity amongst the people and was a testimony that the nation was robbed of an officer who strove within his three months in office to secure Nigeria against insurgency and other threats to national security.

The business mogul recalled that late Attahiru had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction and honour, all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army and was thoroughly educated which stood him out as one of the finest officers Nigeria has ever had.

The global energy executive sent his condolences on the death, to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, government and people of Kaduna State and to the families of all those involved in the crash, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

