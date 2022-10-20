Tears flow, emotions run high as friends pour tributes on Rico Swavey

Not one person among many friends and acquaintances of the late reality star, Rico Swavey could hold back tears Wednesday night when they gathered to honour him with tributes.

Held at Retro City, Victoria Island, Lagos, most of those who became his friends during their days at the Big Brother Naija house stormed the venue to pay their last respects even as they lamented bitterly, saying they have lost not just a friend but a true brother who will remain close to their hearts.

As tributes began to pour in from friends and family of Swavey who let out their emotions, resting on one another’s shoulders for consolation.

Swavey’s death occurred last week Thursday after he succumbed to injuries sustained in an auto accident.

One of Rico’s friends, Anto Lecky couldn’t hide her emotions as she wept uncontrollably, opening the floodgate of tears that soon engulfed the entire venue filled with sympathisers from different parts of Lagos and beyond.

The well-attended event had in attendance a majority of BBNaija stars including co-housemates and housemates from previous seasons.

From Bam Bam, Alex, and Dorathy Bachor battling with tears as they shared their personal experiences and unforgettable moments they had with the deceased, one could tell that Rico was loved by many who came in contact with him.

Also speaking at the event, Alex, who broke the news of Rico’s death described him as a loving soul whose heart is pure and golden.

She like others who spoke prayed for Rico’s family, especially his mum who was also present at the event.

The reality star’s body will be interred today at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi after the church service.

