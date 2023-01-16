TeamApt adopts flagship product’s name, rebrands Moniepoint

TEAMAPT Incorporated, a business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product, Moniepoint, to indicate its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria.

According to the company, adopting Moniepoint brand, an already established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria, brings the brand nearer to the people it intends to serve.

The shift to the Moniepoint brand marks the next step in the business’ expansion strategy, accompanied by relocating its headquarters to London.

Co-founder and CEO of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda described the name-change as reflecting the company’s commitment to enable a world where any business has access to the digital and capital tools, needed to grow.

“When we started out in 2015, we were primarily providing back office payment infrastructure for banks and needed an apt team, hence the name TeamApt. Since then we have evolved significantly and our flagship business banking solution, Moniepoint, has become our core focus and where we see the future.

“Now as we head into our next step in our journey, we’ve changed our name to reflect the company’s commitment to enable a world where any business has access to the digital tools and capital needed to grow, no matter its stage, size or location, and as Moniepoint we believe we can achieve this,” Eniolorunda stated.

Partner of Novastar Ventures, Brian Waswani Odhiambo, described Moniepoint asuniquely positioned to accelerate the digitisation of banking for underserved businesses.

“Since our partnership with Moniepoint, the brand has already displayed amazing growth and we’re excited to see the evolution of the business, as it sets out to deliver best-in-class banking and business solutions,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi





THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion