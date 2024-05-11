It was fun and thrilling when social, economic, and sundry professionals from various fields who are members of a social and empowerment association, Team 2020 Club, gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of the club.

The event held at the popular Agodi Gardens, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Saturday, also featured a mini health lecture from health and insurance experts as they enlightened members of the club and guests on the topic: “Building Connection For Success and Health as an Invaluable Asset.”

The celebration also featured the presentation of awards to some of the members, including, the president of the club, Agbona Yekeen; Secretary General, Mr Dele Gbadebo, and PRO, Mr Ademola Yusuff, among others for their contributions to the success of the club in the last one year.

Related Posts No Content Available

The high point of the event was the installation and presentation of an award to the patron of Team 2020 Club, Alhaji Rasheed Olawore Omookuorun.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the club, Aborisade Sunday, expressed his delight at the success the club has recorded since last year. He noted that the club is a combination of like minds and it is poised to always the underprivileged in the society.

Yusuff said that the club was formed during the biggest health challenge known to humanity, COVID-19, and took it upon itself to support the poor and underprivileged with food items and other things.

Speaking on the club, the president, Yekeen noted that the club was founded to unlock the full potential of all members through social, economic, and professional development.

“We also celebrate the achievements and successes of our members and drive positive change through initiatives that will uplift and empower the underprivileged in the society. This is our core goal and we will not relent,” he added.

In his remarks, the newly-installed, Alhaji Omookuorun, congratulated the club for its success in its first year as well as expressed his delight to be part of the great initiative as the patron.

He, however, advised members of the club to stay focused, disciplined, united, and abide by the laws of the club and that of the land. He also advised all to be interested in the success of the club and that of individuals, build their homes well and develop themselves in all ramifications.

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus bags appointment as SA to Reps Speaker, Abass