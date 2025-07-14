Teachly, FasterCapital collaborate to accelerate AI-powered education SaaS-enabled marketplace

Teachly, an emerging AI-powered education SaaS-enabled marketplace that connects learners with expert tutors, has entered into a partnership with global startup accelerator FasterCapital through its LaunchUp programme.

Set to fast-track Teachly’s growth and innovation as it aims to transform education access across Nigeria and other underserved markets by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and space-based internet technology, the partnership unites Teachly’s dynamic platform, which matches students with qualified, vetted tutors based on budget and learning preferences, with FasterCapital’s global network and venture-building support.

The synergy is expected to drive scale, improve platform performance, and deepen Teachly’s impact in the competitive EdTech sector.

The global EdTech market is expected to exceed $400 billion by 2027, yet many learners, especially in remote or low-income regions, face challenges accessing affordable, quality instruction. At the same time, skilled educators often lack viable platforms to monetise their expertise.

Teachly addresses these dual challenges through a seamless online platform that uses AI-driven tutor-learner matching and space-based internet to ensure real-time connectivity, even in hard-to-reach areas.

The platform supports both students and tutors by enabling transparent, fair compensation while expanding learning opportunities.

Since its launch, Teachly has attracted over 955 active users, generated $2,193 in revenue, and formed partnerships with 23 tutorial houses and schools. These early milestones underline the scalability and real-world relevance of its solution.

Through the LaunchUp program, Teachly will benefit from tailored mentorship, fundraising support, and strategic guidance, which will fast-track product development, sharpen AI capabilities, and enhance adoption in both Nigerian and global markets.

“Teachly exemplifies the kind of visionary startup that LaunchUp is designed to empower,” said Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital. “Their innovative use of AI combined with space-based technology addresses critical gaps in education accessibility. We are excited to support their journey.”

In response, Teachly’s founder and CEO, Tokunbo Adekanla, echoed the significance of the alliance:

“Partnering with FasterCapital validates our mission to transform education through technology. Their global expertise and resources will accelerate our growth and enable us to reach more learners and tutors, especially in underserved communities.”

Over the next year, Teachly plans to expand its user base beyond 5,000 learners and tutors, refine its AI matching system, and solidify more institutional partnerships. The company is also preparing to raise $500,000 in funding to support product innovation, marketing, and operational expansion.

Looking ahead, Teachly aims to become the leading EdTech marketplace in Africa, pioneering inclusive and technology-driven learning experiences while creating sustainable income streams for educators.

READ ALSO: Oyebanji approves prerogative of mercy for 31 convicted inmates in Ekiti