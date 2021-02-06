Teachers flee school premises as student beats principal to coma in Osun

A- 19-year-old student (name withheld) of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife has been arrested by the Osun State police command for beating the school principal, Mr Ademola Sanusi to a state of coma on Friday.

However, some teachers around the scene of the incident said to have fled the place to avoid being beaten blue-black alongside with their principal.

Investigations, however, revealed that the reason for the principal being beaten silly by the student remains unknown as at the time of filing in this report, it was however gathered that the principal was ganged beaten by the students and his colleagues in the premises of the school on this black day.

The student who said to be the arrowhead of the evil act is presently being detained at the state police command helping the police to fish out his other colleagues. Who flee the scene of the incident before the arrival of the police.

It was gleaned that, the teacher was punched from the right, left and centre by the violent students who descended on him and further threatened to teach him the bitter lesson of his life.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the beating but said that the perpetrator of the act had been arrested

The police spokesperson further hinted that investigations are ongoing on the matter with the assurance that, the perpetrators of the callous and inhuman act would not go scot-free.

She, however, hinted that relevant clues that would help the police in their investigations are now being gotten from the arrested offender and expressed optimism that, in no distance time, the law would take its course.

In his reaction, the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin condemned the act he described as indecent and uncultured.

He maintained that the 19-year-old culprit and his gangsters will not go unpunished and expressed disappointment on the untoward act arguing that students of public schools in the state he knew were disciplined, cultured and well behaved.

Oladoyin, however, warned against such callous and rudely acts in the future saying, such incidents will not in any form or manner be tolerated henceforth in all Osun public or private schools.

He vowed that the state government would make scapegoats of any student caught in any act of indiscipline by being made to face the full wrath of the law and advised them henceforth against truancy and hooliganism that could disturb the peaceful atmospheres of all schools in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Teachers flee school premises Teachers flee school premises

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Teachers flee school premises Teachers flee school premises

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE