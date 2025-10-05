Teachers’ Day: Ndoma-Egba extols teachers for nation-building roles

The Pro-chancellor and chairman Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has lauded teachers in commemoration of this year’s Teacher Day.

Ndoma-Egba, in a press release on Sunday specifically expressed appreciation to lecturers of FUOYE and teachers elsewhere for the lofty roles that they play in nation-building.

According to the statement, the theme of this year’s National Teachers Day, Recasting Teachjng as a Collaborative Profession, “calls us to recognize the education thrives in a community because knowledge expands when shared and innovation advances through cooperation.”

He said further that teachers should be encouraged to do much because, “the progress of a society is only secured when educators work in concert across disciplines, institutions and borders.”

The statement reads further: “Collaboration is the force multiples impact, ensuring that education remains resilient, equitable, and inclusive.

“Together, we must shape FUOYE into a university of global standing: an institution where knowledge produces wisdom, where a commitment to advancing society drives our research and innovation, and where leadership is defined by integrity and character.”

