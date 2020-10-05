Teacher’s day: Jigawa NUT rejects N-Teach policy, asks govt to recruit pensionable teachers

THE Jigawa State branch of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the state government’s new policy N-Teach, and called on the state government to massively recruit permanent and pensionable teachers for better results.

The NUT made the rejection on Monday through the union’s state chairman, Comrade Abdulkadir Yunusa Jigawa while speaking to newsmen in his office as part of the World Teachers Day celebration said, “the state lacks teachers to the highest level.”

The NUT chairman explained that “presently there are about 700 primary schools that have only one teacher despite the enrolment of pupils in the school.”

Comrade Jigawa noted that “school’s enrollment has seriously improved in the state as a result of the federal government school’s feeding programme.

“It is unfortunate that you can see a school with moderate population enrollment but has only two or one teacher.”

The NUT chairman said that the N-Teach programme will not satisfy the teachers’ needs in Jigawa State in terms of number and dedication to duty.

According to him “recruiting a person on a fixed amount that is not expecting promotion will not be dedicated to the job.”

He called on the state government to massively recruit permanent and pensionable teachers who would be serious on the job in order to improve the educational sector.

