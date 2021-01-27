Teachers’ centre, FRSC training school ’ll be ready in February —Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has given the assurance that the Teachers Professional Development Centre and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Training School under construction in the state would be ready for inauguration in February.

The governor who disclosed this after inspecting the extent of work done at both centres in Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by both contractors, assuring that the projects would be delivered and inaugurated before the end of February.

According to him, both projects were slowed down due to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the two roads and the school projects in Warri South and Uvwie local government areas of the state had been slated for inauguration on February 1.

The two roads are the double-carriage Ubeji road, Access road from NPA Expressway to Warri Refinery, while the schools are Army Day Secondary School, Effurun and Ighogbadu Secondary School, Warri.

The Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, revealed this after inspecting the projects in the company of his Basic and Secondary Education counterpart, Mr Patrick Ukah.

He said that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State would inaugurate the projects, adding that the 4.5-kilometre Ubeji road was constructed by Ark Marine Engineering Limited.

Augoye said that the projects were economically viable as the first one was a link to Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals Company while the Ubeji road connected five oil tank farms.

On his part, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Ukah, said that Army Day Secondary School was one of the 12 model secondary schools embarked upon by the previous administration in the state.

