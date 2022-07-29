Teach For Nigeria launches 2022 Incubation Hub programme

Teach For Nigeria, a non-profit organisation committed to developing young leaders to address educational inequality across Nigeria, has announced the launch of its 2022 Incubation Hub programme.

The Incubation Hub was first launched in 2020 and is part of Teach For Nigeria’s commitment to support the alumni community through its 2-year fellowship programme. This year, the focus areas for the Incubation Hub are early childhood education, teachers’ training and development, education in emergencies or conflict areas, poverty and hunger, research, and policy.

The programme provides the relevant resources to enable social innovators from the Teach For Nigeria alumni to scale their education innovations from the project or prototype stage to an enterprise. Selected participants would be provided with relevant training and practical knowledge to build, scale up and sustain their businesses through a three-month intensive training targeted at national and systems-level social change.

Speaking during the launch, Mr Folawe Omikunle, Chief Executive Officer, Teach For Nigeria said: “We know that the challenge of educational inequity is not one that Teach for Nigeria alone can solve but we are very clear about our mission in really developing, galvanising, cultivating as many dynamic leaders as possible who will share with us in this mission and vision and we will continue to serve as catalyst to ensure they are able to crystalize solutions across the ecosystem.”

Zainab Akintayo, a Teach for Nigeria alumni and a participant stated: “I am excited to have been selected as one of the participants for the 2022 incubation hub. Through these initiatives, we are building a vision of what inclusive education should look like.

“I am excited about scaling up my Smart Garden Initiative birthed to improve food security of poor households and teach students how to launch their personal gardens at home”

The programme builds on Teach for Nigeria’s long-term strategy designed to proffer solutions to challenges identified within the education sector.

Alumni selected for the 2022 incubation hub will have access to 3 months intensive hybrid ideation workshop and Bootcamp, the opportunity to win seed funding up to N1 million and access to post-programme support and mentoring by seasoned entrepreneurs.

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”





“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

