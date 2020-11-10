TCN to increase bulk power in Sokoto with high capacity cable

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has unfolded plans to increase bulk power to distribution load centres in Sokoto State.

It said the overloaded Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV Single Circuit Transmission Line will be reconductored with high capacity transmission cable.

The Company in a statement issued by the General Manager Public Relations, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the new line, when completed, would enable the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) deliver more electricity to its customers in Sokoto.

It said this will also help address the prevalent poor power supply situation in the area.

“Over the years, the Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi 132kV transmission line, had become overloaded due to the massive increase in human population and attendant socio-economic development in the area.

“The reconductoring work would rectify the current low voltage and consequent poor power situation so that electricity consumers can enjoy more stable and quality power supply,” it said.

Also, it stated that work will commence on the 130 Kilometers Sokoto – Birnin Kebbi Single Circuit Transmission line during the week and would be completed the by the third week of December 2020.

“To ameliorate the effect of scheduled outages on electricity customers during the period, TCN will work from 8 am to 5 pm daily, during which time there would be no supply of electricity to the affected areas.

“Electricity supply would, however, be restored daily, from 6 pm to 8 am.

“We apologise for every inconvenience and solicit the support and understanding of the state governor and good people of Sokoto State as well as the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, to enable us successfully execute this project which will greatly improve power supply in Sokoto State and environs,” it stated.

