Latest News

TCN to conduct routine maintenance in parts of FCT

Femi Akinyemi
TCN routine maintenance

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced plans to carryout maintenance on the 60 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA) TR2 at Kukwaba Transmission substation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The company’s General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, posted on the company’s verified twitter handle.

ALSO READ: TCN connects 132KV Owerri-Ahoada transmission back to national grid

Mbah said that the TCN routine maintenance will take effect on Saturday from 9 am until 4 pm.

The statement reads: “TCN wishes to inform the public that its maintenance team will be conducting routine preventive maintenance on the 60MVA TR2 at Kukwaba Transmission Substation on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

“As a result, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) will be temporarily unable to draw power from the transformer to supply electricity to Wuye, Utako, parts of Jabi.

“Idu Railway station, EFCC, FMC, Baze University, Nile University, Coca-Cola, Citec, Idu Industrial Area, Kuchigoro, and Karomajiji for approximately seven hours.”

According to the TCN, power supply will be restored upon completion of the maintenance work.

(NAN)

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Begin spending approved budgets or lose allocations, Bauchi Gov orders MDAs Begin spending approved budgets or lose allocations, Bauchi Gov orders MDAs
Next Article Ojukwu university anniversary Ojukwu varsity celebrates 25th anniversary

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×