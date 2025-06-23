TCN restores electricity to North-East

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored normal bulk electricity supply to the Northeast following the completion of the connection of the new Bauchi 330/132kV Transmission Substation to the national grid, via the 330kV and 132kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Transmission Lines.

In a statement issued by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, it was explained that the transmission lines were initially switched off to enable the energisation of the new Bauchi Substation—one of the largest substations in the region—into the grid.

“The transmission lines have now been reconnected to the grid. Consequently, supply to the Northeast has been restored since the 19th of June at about 16:45 hours.

“With the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

“This connection of the new substation to the national grid has enhanced power reliability, diversified transmission routes, and improved emergency response capabilities in the Northeastern region.

“We appreciate the patience and support of affected customers during the outage period.”

