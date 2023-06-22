The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has restored normal power supply through one of the two feeders which takes supply from one of the 60MVA, 132/33kV transformers in its Jos Transmission Substation that was affected by fire incident at about 1:52 am on Thursday.

A statement by Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs issued to Journalists in Bauchi contained that One out of the two 33kV feeders was restored.

He stated that the 33kV Aglo Feeder will soon be restored after Jos DisCo has re-routed its line to enable the offtake of supply through TCN’s Makeri Transmission Substation.

The GM added that Off-taking power from the Makeri Transmission Substation will ensure the complete power restoration to the affected areas through the two feeders.

According to TCN, the transformer incident started with the tripping of the transformer with a loud sound adding that the operator immediately switched off supply from the 330/132/33kV side of the substation, to prevent further damage and called the fire service as attempts were made to stop the fire with the substation’s extinguishers.

The TCN further stated that the fire was quickly put out with the help of the Nigerian Air Force, thereafter, the affected equipment was isolated, and supply restored through one of the two feeders affected.

TCN apologised for the inconvenience experienced by consumers who receive supply from the Anglo Jos Feeder and notes that supply will soon be restored as soon as their line is re-routed.

