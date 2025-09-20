TCN gives update on tower collapse in Kaduna

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has informed residents of Kaduna of tower collapse along the Kaduna town line I and II in Rigasa Community due to severe downpour and windstorm and activities of vandals who carted away some of the tower members.

A statement by TCN’s general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the tower collapse caused a cut in the transmission of bulk power to some Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly the ones through which they supply some parts of Kaduna South.

The statement said while inspecting the site of the incident, TCN’s lines men discovered that vandals had carted away some of the tower members making it susceptible to collapse but added that engineers are already at the site to commence the re-erection of a new tower.

“The incident primarily affected power supply to parts of Kaduna South, causing power interruption in some communities.

“However, to ensure that the impact of the incident is curtailed, TCN has advised Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to link its 33kV Mogadishu feeder with 33kV Abakwa feeder to enable electricity customers in Mogadishu have access to power supply.

“Areas such as Kinkinau, Yan Tukwane, Kabala West, Unguwan Muazu and Kaduna North are unaffected by the incident and therefore have normal power supply.

“Our engineers are already at the site of the incident, dismantling the collapsed tower members to enable them clear the site and commence the re-erection of a new tower.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the incident has caused the affected customers in Southern Kaduna, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we continue to work round the clock to build a new tower.

“Please note that every effort is being made to minimize the duration of the outage,” the statement read in part.

