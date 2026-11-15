TCN gives notice of planned maintenance on Katampe transmission substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has informed the public about its planned maintenance work at its 330kV Katampe Transmission Substation from Saturday, November 14, to Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

According to a statement from the company’s management, the exercise will involve the replacement of a defective earth switch on the 330kV Gwagwalada–Katampe Line 1 Incomer Disconnector with a new unit, as power supply will be interrupted on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

While apologising for the inconvenience the interruption will cause electricity customers in the affected areas, the TCN said the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to off-take bulk power for onward distribution to customers supplied through the following substations during the stated periods: 132kV Kubwa Substation: parts of Kubwa, Bwari, Dei-Dei and environs; 132kV Suleja Substation: Zuba, Kaduna Road, Dakwa, Sabon Wuse and environs and 132kV Gwarinpa GIS Substation: parts of Gwarinpa, Dawaki and environs.