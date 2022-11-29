TCN energizes 98MWs Gas Insulated Substation in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) has energized the brand new 2X60MVA, 132/33kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) with 98MWs addition to the grid.

The 132kV transmission substation, located in Gwarinpa, Abuja is one of the five substation projects comprising the Abuja Ring Projects, funded by Agence Francais de Development (AFD).

In a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah on Tuesday, the company said the substation which has six feeders through which bulk electricity is transmitted to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s (AEDCs) load centers, receives bulk supply from the Katampe 132kV Transmission line.

It further disclosed that the other four substation projects were at various stages of completion.

“Two would soon be energized while the other two are ongoing. Significantly on completion of the entire project, the FCT and environs would have adequate power supply for the next 50 years,” the statement read.

It stressed that the Abuja Ring Project is one of the several projects being executed by TCN to further expand the transmission grid.

“TCN would not rest on its oars but would continue to work towards further expanding the nation’s grid, to put in place a very robust transmission network that would continue to efficiently transmit bulk electricity to Distribution load centres nationwide,” it added.

