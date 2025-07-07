TCN commissions new Bauchi 330/132kV transmission substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the successful commissioning of a new 330/132/33kV Bauchi Transmission Substation in Bauchi town.

The substation, commissioned on July 3, 2025, according to a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, has added 250MW to the national grid.

The project, a TCN/World Bank initiative which commenced in February 2022, comprises 2x150MVA power transformers, a 1x75MVA reactor, and other components. It is aimed at boosting power supply in Bauchi and the Northeast region.

“The new Bauchi substation project commenced in February 2022. The substation comprises 2x150MVA power transformers, a 1x75MVA reactor, among others.

ALSO READ: 2027: Coalition not threat to APC, Tinubu’s victory — Ex-ALGON officer

“Currently, the substation feeds the existing Bauchi 132/33kV substation, but supply will be extended to other substations subsequently. Two new transmission towers were also erected as part of the project to further boost network flexibility.

“This project is a TCN/World Bank initiative that aims to enhance power supply in Bauchi as well as the Northeast. The benefiting customers are mostly within the Jos Electricity Distribution Company franchise.

“This development underscores TCN’s commitment to expanding the transmission grid and improving electricity infrastructure nationwide,” the statement read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE