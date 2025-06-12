TCN begins connection of Bauchi 330kV substation to national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the construction of a turn-in-turn-out along the 330kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission line to connect the new Bauchi 330kV Transmission Substation to the grid.

The Company urged the affected consumers to exercise patience during the period and assured them that normal electricity delivery would resume immediately after the project’s completion.

According to TCN in a statement by the general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, during the construction period, Gombe and Biu Transmission Substations will receive power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and Maiduguri Substation, supported by the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP) and as a result, there will be a temporary reduction in bulk electricity supply to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Ashaka, Savannah, Damaturu/Potiskum, and Biu.

The statement, however, added that only Yola and Jalingo will experience full power outages during the five-day project duration as it informed that a new transmission tower was being installed to enhance the resilience and flexibility of the network, allowing the Bauchi and Gombe Substations to act as mutual backups in the event of maintenance or fault.

“Jos will be able to supply Bauchi Substation directly through a 132kV transmission line whenever the primary 330kV connection via Gombe is unavailable. This arrangement enhances power reliability, diversifies transmission routes, and improves emergency response efficiency.

“TCN remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure to facilitate a more stable and effective bulk power supply. The company appeals for the patience of affected consumers during the period and assures that normal electricity delivery will resume immediately after the project’s completion.

The construction which started on June 10 will be completed by June 14, 2025.

