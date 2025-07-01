TCAN to hold 2025 Transportation Summit in Lagos

The Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) is set to hold its 2025 Transportation Summit, an annual event that provides a platform for stakeholders’ interaction on pertinent issues affecting the nation’s transportation sector.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the TCAN Transport Summit Organising Committee, this will be the second edition of the summit, which was kick-started last year amidst excitement and endorsement from stakeholders.

According to the statement, “Following the success of the maiden edition in 2024, the association has concluded plans for this year’s edition with the theme, ‘Driving the Transport Logistics Value Chains for Economic Growth.’”

Prominent stakeholders and experts in the transportation sector will feature in the programme, with the keynote address to be delivered by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa.

There will be a panel of discussants featuring topics such as: intermodal cargo evacuation from the ports – benefits and challenges; the Waterways Transportation Code and challenges of enforcement; 100 years of aviation in Nigeria – gains and missed opportunities; and maritime insecurity – effects and implications on trade routes.

The event will hold on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, as special guests.

The summit is an annual forum for all major players, regulators, and other stakeholders in the transport industry to brainstorm on pressing national issues and collectively proffer workable solutions.

Speaking on the conference, the Chairman of TCAN, Mr Tola Adenubi, advised stakeholders—especially organisations and companies in the transportation industry—to take advantage of the summit to showcase their organisations’ efforts and roles in the nation’s logistics chain development.

In the words of the TCAN Chairman, “This summit has been carefully planned to beam a searchlight on issues in the nation’s transportation sector.

“We were encouraged by the huge success recorded during the maiden edition, where the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, was the guest speaker.

“And for this year, we have chosen our team carefully to further discuss the challenges of transportation logistics in view of its critical importance to economic growth.

“The need for efficient cargo evacuation from our ports via all modes of transportation; safe and secure movement of persons and goods across our waterways, road and rail networks, and airways cannot be over-emphasised.

“We have assembled a team of speakers that will dissect the issues from the main theme to the sub-themes in order to galvanise stakeholders’ thoughts and views towards addressing the challenges of the transport logistics value chain for economic growth.”

TCAN is made up of journalists from major national newspapers, TV, and online media platforms covering the transport sector. It is also a subgroup of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

