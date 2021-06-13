TB Joshua’s ministry will not die —Abiara

Renowned cleric, Prophet S.K. Abiara has said the ministry the late popular cleric and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor T.B. Joshua, left behind cannot die, adding the he would not relent in prayers and support for the progress of the ministry.

Abiara made this known during a courtesy call on Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, and family, last Thursday, just as he prayed that God will grant them fortitude to bear the loss.

“TB Joshua is a real man of God and we can see the evidence in his ministry. We love him and he was our son. We had a good relationship. We related together so much and I loved his work. Who are we to query God? Whatever we don’t understand, He has a clear understanding of. One day, we will all receive the call. But the good news is in John 14 vs 1 ‘Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust and believe in me’. He said he has gone to prepare a place for us and would come back to take us to his bosom. So, we must not allow our hearts to be troubled at all, God Himself took him to his bosom and we thank God for his life. He is dead, but his works are still speaking after him. He has done a great work such that people cannot forget him. His works had affected millions of lives.

“We thank God for his life and sympathise with his wife, children and the church at large. I also want to encourage the church to stand by the ministry, despite TB Joshua’s passing, because his spirit and the power of anointing remain with the church. We must stay and continue with the work of God. This is how we can show that we love God and the visioner. God bless you all,” he said.

