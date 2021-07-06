TB Joshua’s kinsmen to participate in burial virtually

The Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, the traditional ruler of the hometown of the late Pastor Temitope Joshua, on Tuesday, said arrangements have been concluded to enable the people of the community to pay last respect to the late televangelist who hailed from the community.

The traditional ruler who made this known said all activities held in Lagos would be replicated in Arigidi Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government of the state.

The monarch said a big screen has been set up at late TB Joshua residents in Arigidi Akoko where the villagers will be able to watch the live burial event in Lagos.

He said the burial rites are to hold in Lagos State but arrangements were made to make the kinsmen part of the one-week long event.

Also speaking, the youth leader of the community, Mr Sola Adojutelegan, said the people of the area had benefited immensely from the benevolent and humanitarian activities of Joshua, and the televangelist will not be forgotten in the history of the area.

He said the late pastor had many unfulfilled projects for Akokoland and appealed to the government to immortalise him.

He said as part of activities to pay last respect to the late pastor, he said residents of Arigidi and environs, on Monday, wore white singlets to join in the candlelight event.

He also said that assorted foods are to be prepared for Arigidi residents throughout the one-week ceremony.

In Akure, the state capital, sympathisers are to gather at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade ground in the Igbatoro area to watch the burial ceremony.

Pastor Joshua popularly known as TB died last month at the age of 57.

His final journey home has started in Lagos.

