TB Joshua: We lost a great son, a rare Philanthropist ― Olukare of Ikare

The Olukare of Ikare Akoko, Oba Akadiri Momoh, has expressed shock over the death of televangelist and Founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, who died on Saturday at 57, describing his passing as painful and sad.

The monarch in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Prince Ojo Ismaila Momoh, the cleric would be missed by the people of Akoko land, noting that TB Joshua impacted positively on the lives of people across the globe while alive

The monarch said in the statement that “Since the confirmation of the demise of our illustrious son in Akoko land, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, I still could not grapple with the reality that he’s truly departed this world.

“T.B Joshua, as fondly referred to redefined evangelism, selflessness and philanthropy through his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel Television.

“Just as eulogies across the world have continued to rain on him since his passing, the people of Ikare-Akoko and the entire Akoko land will no doubt miss the benevolence of the great televangelist, unwavering community leader and rare philanthropist.

“With his brief stint on earth but impactful life, Prophet T.B Joshua has left a huge vacuum following his unparalleled philanthropic gestures not only in Akoko land but across the world.

“With the man of God imprinting his caring heart in the lives of many, the people of Ikare-Akoko are comforted with the fact that he is already with the saints”

Oba Momoh however, said “On behalf of the Olukare-in-Council, the Owalukare ruling house, the High Chiefs, the Elders and all sons and daughters of Ikare, I commiserate with the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Isa Olanipekun, the immediate family of the prophet, the people of Arigidi and Nigerians for the loss of the illustrious and great son of Akoko.

“I pray that God will let his perpetual light shine upon the soul of the departed and may his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. We lost a great son, a rare Philanthropist ; We lost a great son, a rare Philanthropist ; We lost a great son, a rare Philanthropist ; We lost a great son, a rare Philanthropist.