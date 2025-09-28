Taye Currency ‘roasted’ over ‘madness’ lyrics at Olubadan coronation

The dust is yet to settle after the coronation of Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, with growing criticism trailing the choice of Fuji singer Taye Currency as the lead performer at the historic event.

Currency’s performance at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, sparked outrage after he sang the controversial line in Yoruba, “were la fi n wo were” (“madness is used to cure madness”).

The lyric, considered flippant and unbefitting of such a solemn occasion, has drawn a torrent of reactions from stakeholders and social media users.

Observers across Ibadan’s cultural and traditional circles expressed disappointment, arguing that the coronation of an Olubadan, the highest throne in Ibadanland, demanded artistry of the highest calibre.

Many critics insisted that another Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, would have delivered a more fitting performance for the ceremony.

Many further condemned the organisers of the event, questioning why they settled for an artiste whose style is known for being brash rather than ceremonially respectful.

On social media, the backlash was immediate and unrelenting.

Clips of Currency’s performance went viral, with users mocking the delivery and suggesting that the moment diminished the dignity of Ibadan’s most revered stool.

“Osupa would have understood the cultural mood,” one user wrote on X, “Currency was singing like it was a motor park carnival.”

Another netizen went further: “This was not a housewarming or political rally. It was the coronation of an Olubadan. Currency fell short. Full stop.”

The sentiment has since snowballed, with hashtags demanding that organisers take more care when selecting artists for state and traditional functions.

Critics also laid the blame squarely at the feet of the coronation committee.

Some accused them of prioritising loyalty and politics over quality. “Ibadan deserves better,” a cultural stakeholder lamented.

“The committee should have invited Osupa, or even K1 De Ultimate, men whose music carries grace and weight.”

Still, not everyone agreed with the outrage. Loyalists of Currency have defended his performance, insisting he was only doing his job as a musician hired to entertain.

According to them, the singer was delivering in his usual energetic style and meant no disrespect to the Olubadan or the audience.

Some of Currency’s supporters also accused critics of double standards.

“If Osupa had sung the same line, people would have laughed and clapped,” one fan wrote online. “Because it is Currency, they are making noise. He gave the people entertainment, nothing more.”

Despite these defenses, the general consensus among stakeholders remained harsh.

The choice of Currency has been painted as a misstep that overshadowed what should have been a flawless celebration of Ibadan’s cultural heritage.

So far, Currency and his camp have refused to comment on the raging controversy, leaving critics and supporters to continue battling it out in the court of public opinion.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE