Taxi driver in court over alleged breach of trust, cheating

The police on Wednesday, arraigned a 59-year old taxi driver, Elija Chikwado, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, over alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Chikwado, who resides beside Idu Karmo court, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported by one Ibya Christian of the same address in Abuja, at the Karmo Police Station on July 26.

Ukagha alleged that the complainant gave the defendant his Golf III Wagon for commercial purpose, with an agreement to remit N3,000 daily, but he dishonestly failed to keep to the contract.

ALSO READ: Oyo govt to set up employment scheme for repatriated indigenes

Ukagha told the court that the defendant also allegedly damaged the vehicle, converted the N3,000 daily payment to his personal use and refused to repair the car.

She alleged that the defendant caused damage of N15,500.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one reliable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for further hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDDC Contracts: Reps, EFCC, Army, Police Officers, APC Chieftains, Ex-Governors, Others Listed As Beneficiaries

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story

AfDB: Finally, Review Panel Exonerates Adesina

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story