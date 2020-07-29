Taxi driver in court over alleged breach of trust, cheating

The police on Wednesday, arraigned a 59-year old taxi driver, Elija Chikwado, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, over alleged breach of trust and cheating.
Chikwado, who resides beside Idu Karmo court, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.
The Prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported by one Ibya Christian of the same address in Abuja, at the Karmo Police Station on July 26.
Ukagha alleged that the complainant gave the defendant his Golf III Wagon for commercial purpose, with an agreement to remit N3,000 daily, but he dishonestly failed to keep to the contract.
Ukagha told the court that the defendant also allegedly damaged the vehicle, converted the N3,000 daily payment to his personal use and refused to repair the car.
She alleged that the defendant caused damage of N15,500.
The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one reliable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.
Maiwada adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for further hearing.
(NAN)
