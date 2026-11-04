Taxation, tool for building responsible citizens — Gov Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared that taxation transcends the mere payment of statutory levies, describing it as a vital civic instrument for fostering collective responsibility toward funding public infrastructure, social amenities, and sustainable development.

Speaking on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2026 Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) Tax Club Quiz Competition in Ilorin, the governor emphasized that early tax education has become imperative as Nigeria implements far-reaching fiscal and tax reforms to enhance revenue mobilization, fairness, and voluntary compliance.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, Governor AbdulRazaq commended the revenue agency for introducing secondary school students to tax principles early, describing the initiative as a strategic investment in the state’s human capital.

He noted that the initiative will help nurture a new generation of citizens who appreciate the direct correlation between taxation, prudent public expenditure, accountability, and socioeconomic growth.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s determination to foster an environment where qualitative education, innovation, and personal development remain within the reach of youth across the state.

“We recognise that education and human capital development are critical pillars of sustainable growth, and we will continue to support initiatives that equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive world,” AbdulRazaq said.

At the end of the keenly contested academic exercise, Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, retained its championship title, emerging overall winner for the second consecutive year after its initial victory in 2025, clinching the ₦2.5 million grand prize.

Saint Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, emerged first runner-up, securing a prize of ₦1.5 million, while Ebenezer High School, Ilorin, finished third, winning ₦1 million.

In the individual participant category, student representatives of the winning school received ₦500,000, while the second and third-place contestants got ₦375,000 and ₦200,000 respectively. Their coordinating subject teachers were also rewarded with cash prizes of ₦150,000, ₦100,000, and ₦50,000 respectively.

In her remarks, the Executive Chairman of KW-IRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, urged the participating students to let the knowledge and experience gained from the competition inspire them toward higher academic pursuits.

“To all the students here, I encourage you to remain committed to your studies, continue to develop your talents, and believe that with hard work and perseverance, the possibilities before you are limitless,” she stated.

Omoniyi explained that the annual competition is anchored under the Education pillar of the KW-IRS 5Es Community Impact Programmes (CIPs), designed to cultivate a culture of tax compliance by acquainting students with fiscal concepts while still in school.

She added that the platform helps students build intellectual self-confidence, hone critical-thinking capabilities, and imbibe the virtues of healthy academic rivalry, expressing optimism that the lessons learned will shape their perspectives into adulthood.

Also speaking, a prominent traditional ruler at the event, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, noted that sustained educational advancement and strategic government investment in the sector have shielded Kwara State from falling into the high poverty index bracket.

The monarch referenced a recent national ranking that excluded Kwara from the list of the 20 states with the highest poverty prevalence, attributing the positive rating to public literacy levels and sustained educational funding.

Expressing delight over the state’s low poverty status, the royal father urged all community stakeholders to continually support educational interventions for youth to consolidate the future progress of the state.