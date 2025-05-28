Tax Reforms meant to build greater, secured future for youth — Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Ms Rinsola Abiola has urged Nigerian youths to buy into the tax reform initiative of President Bola Tinubu which she noted was focused on empowering, supporting and building a better economic future for them.

She gave the words of admonition at a Youth and Tax Town hall meeting jointly organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership (OSSAP-CL) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Presenting her welcome address, Ms. Abiola clarified that Nigeria’s proposed tax reforms are not just about revenue collection but also about opportunity, empowerment, and national inclusion.

She said: “A lot has been said about the proposed tax reforms. I wish to assure everyone present here today, and indeed all other young people across the country, that these reforms have been crafted with the best interests of young people at heart, whether as professionals and salary earners, or business owners.”

Abiola who maintained that the youths should take more than passing interest in governors emphasised that they are no longer the leaders of tomorrow but active participants in shaping economic policies today. She listed advocacy, innovation, entrepreneurship, and policy engagement as key avenues through which youths can influence Nigeria’s tax landscape.

“By fostering entrepreneurship and job creation, young people contribute to expanding the tax base and generating revenue for national development.”

The presidential aide highlighted the Tinubu administration’s efforts to support youth, including funding for startups, digital skills training, and reforms aimed at easing the cost of doing business.

“The Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognizes the immense potential of Nigeria’s youth and is actively working to empower them.

“President Tinubu is a leader who listens and cares genuinely about the youth.”

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Zach Adedeji, spoke in similar vein as he urged youths to be more involved in tax matters to have an understanding of its benefits.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Research and Statistics, Associate Prof. Aisha Mahmoud Haman, the FIRS Chairman, in his keynote address, said the Federal Government was determined to build a culture of voluntary tax compliance. He said the Federal Government revenue generating agency would pursue the advocacy to convince Nigerians that taxation was not a burden but a social obligation.

“Taxation is both a fiscal tool and a social contract.

“It is the foundation of public trust and the most sustainable means by which governments meet their obligations to the people.”

“Our role at the Federal Inland Revenue Service is not simply to collect taxes but to build a culture of voluntary compliance, transparency, accountability, and most crucially, inclusion.”

“If we harness this energy productively, Nigeria can become one of the most competitive economies in the world. But if we ignore it, we risk deepening economic exclusion, unemployment, and social tension.”

He unveiled several youth-focused initiatives, including the Young Tax Champions Programme, designed to recruit students and young graduates as ambassadors of tax education across the country. “This is about turning every youth into a tax expert, and about cultivating a generation that values civic responsibility and economic participation,” he said.

“The goal is not to burden young entrepreneurs with taxes they cannot afford, but to bring them into a system that supports their growth,” he explained. “This means providing incentives, simplifying tax processes, and linking compliance with access to credit, business support, and government services.

“Tax education must begin early—in our primary and secondary schools, our universities, and even in our vocational institutions,” he said. “Our young people must understand how tax works, why it matters, and how it affects their daily lives.”

“You are the present and future of tax administration in Nigeria,” Adedeji told the young audience. “We must build together a society where every citizen contributes fairly, benefits equitably, and feels a shared sense of ownership in the destiny of our great nation.”

