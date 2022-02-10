The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has introduced “self-service stations” where taxpayers can file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate tax clearance certificates among other services, by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

According to a statement by Johannes Wojuola, the initiative is aimed at supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

“As part of the Service’s effort to enhance voluntary tax compliance, the SelfService Stations will, among other things, provide taxpayers the opportunity to carry out the following services online while in the tax office: Filing tax returns; paying taxes; applying for and validate TCCs; generating receipts and credit notes,” a statement by the FIRS read.

The statement added that to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the self-service stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.

The service enjoins taxpayers to take advantage of the self-service stations in fulfilling their tax obligations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Tax reforms: FIRS launches online platform for self-service across Nigeria

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Tax reforms: FIRS launches online platform for self-service across Nigeria