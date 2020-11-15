Tax policy in kogi is flexible and friendly — Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described the tax policy of the state as flexible and friendly, saying it encourage people to invest in the state.

Governor Bello made this known during the inauguration of Golden Grand Royale Hotel in Lokoja, kogi State.

“As a government we need the private sector to be able to function effectively and there is no government that can perform without the maximum cooperation of the people in the private sectors.

“The private sector is the bedrock of any government because from what they earn they pay tax to the government and we are ready to continue encouraging them and our tax policy is very flexible and a time we give them tax rebate just to create enabling environment for them to invest in the state,” he stated.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkarim Jamiu, said for any state to achieve appreciable development, individuals must have developmental driven that would move the state to the next level.

He called on patriotic indigene of the state to come home with their money and invest in order to better the lives of the people and pave ways for development of the state.

“Without mincing word this is the best hotel so far in Kogi state . Charity begins at home, with this hotel there is no need for any body in the state to fly to Dubai or any other place outside the state for holiday or vacation .

“If you are frequent in Dubai in search of comfort then you will never have Dubai in your state or country.

“Prince Matthew Kolawole who established this new hotel has laid down the road map and the standard for all of us who are investment driven , developmental driven to do needful in the interest of the state.

“Taking a look at the edifice you will see that a lot of money have been invested here . it takes money to get more money . We are encouraging the people of Kogi State to come to the state and invest in the state,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE