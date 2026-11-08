Tax Ombud resolves 25 of 33 complaints received — Chief Executive

The Chief Executive of the Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr John Nwabueze, has disclosed that 25 of the more than 33 complaints received from taxpayers have been resolved.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Nwabueze said the organisation was focused on mediation processes, case resolution and preparations for the launch of a service charter for the tax authority.

He emphasised that the primary goal of the mediation service was to reach a resolution rather than an impasse.

“If the tax authority and taxpayer cannot reach an agreement, the matter may be referred to the National Assembly or directly to the President,” he said.

Nwabueze explained that the service was provided free of charge to help resolve complex cases before they escalated to tax appeals.

“Out of approximately 33 cases received, between 22 and 25 have been resolved,” he said.

He noted that efforts were underway to reduce delays in correspondence and ensure cases were addressed more expeditiously.

“Stakeholder engagement and increased advertising are planned to increase awareness among Nigerians and drive higher case volumes,” he added.

The Chief Executive reiterated that increased visibility would lead to a higher number of complaints, noting that the organisation was preparing to launch a new charter once the necessary approvals had been secured from the relevant authorities.

He stated that the charter would be translated into various Nigerian languages to ensure accessibility for all citizens.

The Office of the Tax Ombud is an independent public body in Nigeria that resolves disputes and complaints between taxpayers and tax or revenue authorities, including the Nigeria Revenue Service and customs bodies.

Established under Part VI of the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025, the office acts as an impartial referee to address administrative injustices, procedural delays, arbitrary assessments and unfair treatment, rather than alter tax laws.