Tax Ombud reaffirms commitment to staff training, strengthening Nigeria’s tax administration

The Tax Ombud/Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud, Dr John Nwabueze, has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to staff capacity building towards promoting fairness, transparency and trust in Nigeria’s tax and revenue administration system, stressing that public confidence remains central to building an efficient and sustainable revenue system.

Dr Nwabueze stated this at the opening of a three-day Management Retreat of the Office of the Tax Ombud, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He said the establishment of the Office was in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen tax administration through effective mediation and the prompt, amicable resolution of disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

According to him, the Office is committed to ensuring that taxpayers have access to an independent and impartial platform where their complaints can be addressed without unnecessary delays or financial burden.

Dr Nwabueze disclosed that the Office was intensifying efforts to create public awareness about its existence, mandate and services. He also revealed that discussions were underway to establish a collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to extend the reach of the Tax Ombud’s services to every local government area in the country.

He said the retreat, themed “Leading with Purpose: Strengthening Leadership and Delivering Sustainable Excellence,” was designed to provide an opportunity for management to re-examine the organisation’s mandate, clarify its strategic vision and ensure that its leadership team remained aligned in pursuing its institutional objectives.

The Tax Ombud charged staff to make discipline, diligence and courtesy the cornerstones of their professional conduct, emphasising that the organisation’s success should not be measured merely by the number of complaints handled but by the level of confidence and trust it inspires in Nigeria’s tax system.

“The ultimate measure of our success is not simply the number of cases we resolve, but the confidence we build, the trust we restore and the positive difference we make in the relationship between taxpayers and revenue authorities,” he said.

In his remarks, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Emem Almond Bob, commended the Federal Government’s tax reforms, noting that they were aimed not only at improving revenue generation but also at addressing longstanding systemic challenges in tax administration.

The Governor thanked the Office of the Tax Ombud for choosing Akwa Ibom State as the venue for the retreat, noting that his administration was implementing measures to promote enterprise, improve the business environment and ease the burden of doing business in the state.

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He identified the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and a consolidated tax collection system as some of the initiatives being pursued by his administration to strengthen public financial management and revenue administration.

Governor Eno also urged the Tax Ombud to consider establishing a presence in Akwa Ibom State, pledging his administration’s support and commitment to ensuring that residents of the state could access the organisation’s services.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Okon Okon, commended the Federal Government’s tax reforms and described the Office of the Tax Ombud as an important institution for promoting fairness, trust and harmony in Nigeria’s tax administration system.

He particularly highlighted the fact that the services of the Tax Ombud are provided entirely free of charge, describing this as a significant relief to taxpayers and revenue authorities seeking an impartial platform for resolving tax-related grievances.

Mr Okon noted that the Office’s intervention would help strengthen constructive engagement between taxpayers and tax authorities, thereby contributing to a more transparent, accountable and effective revenue administration system.

The three-day retreat is expected to strengthen institutional leadership, deepen management alignment and enhance the capacity of the Office to deliver on its statutory mandate of protecting taxpayer rights and promoting fairness and accountability in tax and revenue administration.