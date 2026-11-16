Tax authority launches advisory hubs to boost creative economy

THE Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has introduced two new initiatives aimed at promoting business growth, attracting investment and expanding opportunities in Nigeria’s creative economy.

The Investment and Tax Advisory Hub and the Creative Economy Tax and Investment Initiative were unveiled at a tax policy dialogue held on the sidelines of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2026 in Lagos.

The session brought together tax officials, policymakers, investors and stakeholders from the creative and cultural industries to examine how Nigeria’s evolving tax framework can better support businesses in the sector.

NRS Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, Obinna Ihedioha, said the platforms would enable closer engagement between the tax authority and operators in the creative economy. He explained that the advisory hub would help businesses understand their tax obligations, available incentives and investment opportunities, while the creative economy initiative would deepen collaboration with industry players.

Ihedioha noted that the Service recognised the creative economy’s significant potential to contribute to Nigeria’s gross domestic product and the wider African economy. He added that the NRS would continue exploring policy initiatives and, where necessary, legislative adjustments to address the sector’s peculiar needs.

NRS Director, Government Business South Directorate, Abuja, Mustapha Akaje, outlined key incentives available under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and other relevant laws. He said qualifying investors in designated sectors, including the creative and cultural industries, could obtain a five per cent tax credit on eligible capital expenditure, subject to conditions that include a minimum investment of ₦250 million.

Akaje further stated that small companies with annual turnover of ₦100 million or less and fixed assets below ₦250 million could qualify for zero company income tax and exemption from the four per cent development levy. Additional reliefs, he said, were available for qualifying start-ups, research and development spending, and eligible investments under the Nigeria Startup Act 2022. Businesses operating in export processing and free trade zones could also enjoy company income tax exemptions if they met prescribed export requirements.

On cross-border transactions, Akaje explained that eligible taxpayers could claim credit for qualifying taxes paid in other countries against their Nigerian tax liabilities, subject to applicable agreements and conditions. He stressed, however, that the incentives were not automatic and that businesses must satisfy the statutory requirements to benefit.

NRS Assistant Director (Tax), Kazeem Lawal, urged creative entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses. He observed that many operators were commercially successful but limited their growth by running informal structures, often routing transactions through personal accounts without proper records.

“Formalisation is about moving from being a successful creator to building a sustainable business that can outlive the creator,” Lawal said. He clarified that small businesses exempted from collecting Value Added Tax as agents of government were not automatically exempt from paying VAT on taxable goods and services they purchased. He also noted that VAT refunds had been streamlined, with eligible refunds expected within 30 days without a prior audit, though later verification remained possible.

NRS Assistant Director, Field Operation Monitoring Department, Simeon Onyegbula, advised businesses to obtain tax identification numbers and maintain proper accounting records in order to access incentives. He cautioned that not every expense qualified for deduction and that personal expenses could not be claimed as business costs. Taxpayers, he said, must keep invoices, receipts and ledgers to support claims, and only expenses incurred wholly and exclusively for business purposes were allowable. Where an expense served both personal and business purposes, only the business portion would be permitted.

NRS Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mohammed Abubakar, called for sustained engagement to simplify the technical provisions of tax laws. He cautioned that earning income abroad did not automatically entitle a taxpayer to double taxation relief, as eligibility depended on individual circumstances and the existence of a double taxation agreement with the relevant country. He also noted that personal income tax matters might fall under state tax authorities depending on an individual’s residence, and urged the NRS to maintain regular dialogue with industry stakeholders to bridge knowledge gaps and improve voluntary compliance.

Officials at the dialogue said the evolving tax framework was designed to create a more enabling environment, encourage formalisation and attract investment into strategic sectors. They emphasised that sustained collaboration between government and the private sector would be critical to unlocking the creative economy’s potential and advancing Nigeria’s ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy.