‘Tatashe’ will make people open up more about their relationships – Lucid

Soulful singer, Victor Barnabas Nanribetmun, better known as Lucid has said his latest project, ‘Tatashe’ will make people open up about their relationships.

The Plateau State indigene who was born and brought up in Abuja said ‘Tatashe’ is about spreading love and positivity.

‘Tatashe’ is about spreading love and positivity. It will make people open up more about their relationships and intentions toward their partners and the people they love generally. Instead of hiding it, make it known. It’s better that way,” he said.

On the inspiration behind the groovy song, the versatile singer said: “My new song is titled ‘Tatashe’. It was inspired by my personal experience and it took me 20 minutes to compose. Tatashe is about a guy professing his love for a girl who’s supposedly his friend. Knowing that she has feelings for him and she’s trying to hide it somehow. But he’s trying to take it to the next level by letting her know about his feelings and intentions towards her, hoping she opens up and hoping she loves him in return”.

The O’ Records artiste also added that the CEO of his label, Oladips inspires him greatly.

” The CEO of O’ Records inspires me a lot to become better and to know that I can be whatever I want to be if I work towards it. The way he cares about his family and the fact that he’s a goal-getter too. That inspires me a lot. I have always wanted to work with people who have great goals and mindsets. It’s been an amazing journey with the record label, there’s always good energy. I’m being allowed to build myself and make music the way I want to. And the love has been real since day one. It’s lovely being with O’ Records. I see everyone here as a family. We are one big family.”

