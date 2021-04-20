Taskforce impounds 81 motorcycles on restricted routes in Lagos

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (TaskForce), on Tuesday, impounded a total of 81 motorcycles otherwise called Okada for plying restricted routes and endangering the lives of other road users in the state.

Chairman of the Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the operation in Jakande Estate and Isolo areas of the state, said the seizure was in line with enforcement of the Lagos State Traffic Law and to halt the flagrant abuse of traffic laws by the motorcyclists.

The Task Force boss, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Moliki, noted that the state government was concerned about the recklessness of motorcyclists on restricted routes, and, therefore, became imperative to help the motorcyclists by saving their own lives and that of other road users.

Jejeloye pointed out that government would not fold its arms and allow motorcyclists to create chaos for other road users on prohibited routes, adding that it had become crucial for the government to prevent an increase in the trend of crime perpetrated by motorcyclists in the metropolis, particularly in prohibited routes.

The Task Force boss restated the Agency’s commitment to continue the clampdown on recalcitrant motorcyclists plying restricted routes, saying that the move would help safeguard the security of lives and property.

He, therefore, enjoined Lagosians to cooperate by desisting from boarding motorcycles in prohibited areas, emphasising that the State Traffic Law was in place to serve the larger interest of the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Taskforce impounds 81 motorcycles on restricted routes in Lagos