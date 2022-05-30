Taskforce dismantles scavengers’ camp, illegal markets in Lugbe, Abuja

Bothered by the suspected criminal activities in the suburbs of Abuja, the FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation on Monday dismantled scavengers’ camp and illegal markets in Lugbe on Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah who led the exercise, disclosed that the babanbola activities with the illegal markets were constituting nuisances.

He explained that Lugbe Federal Housing Authority Estate junction phases 1&2, Lugbe by Berger yard are very sensitive areas that need to meet up the best standards, therefore illegal acts would not be allowed to continue in the

areas.





Attah said the minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello after inspecting the area with the Taskforce team at the weekend, had reminded the team of the need to insist on maintaining sanity in the Airport.

“We cleared shanties and scavengers on the Airport road some times ago but suddenly the illegal activities are gradually returning. The minister of FCT visited the Lugbe area at the weekend and directed that serious action must be taken.

“The FCT Commissioner of police Sunday Babaji who plays a key role in the operation, also insisted that all the illegal activities that pave way for criminal acts on the road must be checked”

Attah disclosed that many of the demolished illegal shanties were suspected criminal hideouts, where hoodlums smoke marijuana and other illicit drugs freely.

According to him: “Innocent members of the public, who have been complaining bitterly about activities of these unbecoming activities around Lugbe on the Airport Road, can now sleep with their two eyes closed.

A trader, whose illegal structure was affected by the demolition, Mrs Rukiyat Abiodun decried the frequent dislodging of their shops by the FCT officials, saying the government should consider the traders’ plight, saying “Demolishing of our shops is not good, there should be a way of checking activities of the babanbola.”

Another resident, Emmanuel Aigbokhai said the exercise will stop criminal activities caused by the scavengers and illegal markets around the area.