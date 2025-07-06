Tariffs will ‘boomerang’ on 100 countries if…, US govt warns

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent has warned that tariffs will “boomerang” back to “Liberation Day” levels if countries fail to finalize trade deals with the United States.

He said about 100 countries will receive formal tariff letters in the coming days, as the Trump administration’s 90-day tariff pause ends on Wednesday.

“If you don’t move things along, then on August 1 you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level,” Bessent said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash.

President Donald Trump has suggested that the letters may contain tariff rates ranging from the current 10% baseline to as high as 70% for countries that don’t reach deals by the July 9 deadline.

Bessent said the US won’t impose 70% tariffs on major trading partners.

He explained that most letters are going to small countries where trade volumes are low, many of which are already at the 10% rate.

Trump on Friday described the letters as the “better” option for countries that don’t negotiate in time.

On April 9, Trump paused all “reciprocal” tariffs for three months. He later claimed to have struck 200 trade deals but gave no details.

So far, only three countries have confirmed trade agreements with the US.

The United Kingdom has kept the 10% tariff rate.

China agreed to lower duties on most US goods from 145% to 30%.

Vietnam accepted a minimum 20% tariff.

While critics say the deals are still just frameworks, Bessent said the letters will finalize tariff rates.

“Many of these countries never even contacted us,” Bessent said. “We have the leverage in this situation.”

He added that some big announcements could come this week, though he didn’t name specific countries.

Bessent dismissed the idea that August 1 is a new deadline.

“It’s not a new deadline. We are saying, ‘This is when it’s happening. If you want to speed things up, have at it. If you want to go back to the old rate, that’s your choice.’”

He cited the European Union as a case where talks resumed after Trump threatened 50% tariffs on EU goods.

Economists have warned that the trade war—especially tariffs on Chinese imports—could raise consumer prices in the US.

Some companies, like Walmart, have already said they will raise prices despite pushback from Trump.

But Bessent rejected those concerns during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“We have seen no inflation so far,” he said. He called the warnings “misinformation” and referred to critics as suffering from “tariff derangement syndrome.”

He insisted that other countries—not US consumers—are bearing the cost of tariffs.

US wholesale inflation did tick up slightly in May.

The Producer Price Index rose 0.1%, bringing the annual rate to 2.6%. Analysts noted that tariff-related effects were minimal.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers criticized the policy on ABC’s This Week.

“Tariffs will probably collect some revenue,” Summers said. “But they would come at the expense of higher inflation and less competitiveness for American producers.”

Stephen Miran, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, pushed back.

“There’s no lasting evidence that tariffs imposed on China during Trump’s first term hurt the economy,” Miran said. “Tariff revenue is pouring in. There’s no sign of any economically significant inflation whatsoever and job creation remains healthy.”

