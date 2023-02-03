A Taraba base Youth leader and politician, Hon. Tukura Kwayi has saluted the Supreme Court of Nigeria for her sound judgement in a case delivered in favour of Hon. Mark Bako Useni, the All Progressives Congress APC’s house of representative candidate for Takum, Donga, Ussa and Yantu development area of Taraba state.

Tukura, who described the judgement as a victory for the constituency, said the Supreme Court had proven the accurate picture of what fair justice is, as was demonstrated by the federal high court.

He also said the judgement has put to rest all needless litigations contemplating the constituents’ minds.

“I wish to salute to supreme court of Nigeria for her sound judgement in favour of Hon. Mark Bako Useni, the APC house of representative candidate for Takum, Donga Ussa and Yantu development area of Taraba state.

“The judgement is a demonstration of true justice in Nigeria and is for the best interest of people of the constituency.

“The dogged stands of Hon. Mark defending all legal battles against his victory proves he will be a good representative for the constituency. His years of experience in the Taraba state house of assembly will be an added advantage for quality representation for our constituency.

“I wish to call on the People of the Federal Constituency to make the right choice by electing Hon. Mark for effective legislation and development,” The youth leader commended.