Taraba varsity students protest: Lawmaker asks Gov Ishaku to pay lecturers

The federal lawmaker representing Ibi and Wukari federal constituency of Taraba State, Hon. Danjuma Shiddi (Danji SS), has asked governor Darius Ishaku to be guided by the spirit of the oath of office he took and the rule of law, pay all the ten months’ outstanding salaries of staff of the university and every other civil servant owed salaries for several months across the State to avoid further embarrassing protest from students and redeem the image of the state.

Hon. Shiddi made the call in a press statement while reacting to a protest carried out on Monday by students of Taraba state University Jalingo over the lecturers’ refusal to commence the first-semester examination as earlier scheduled over non-payment of their then months outstanding consecutive salaries.

The lawmaker also condemned the use of unwarranted force by some suspected thugs and miscreants on some peaceful protesters and also condemn in its entirety, the wave of intimidation and harassment currently going on in Taraba State which is at variance with the rule of law in a democratic state.

The statement read “As a citizen of Taraba and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a Federal Lawmaker, I have been following the unfolding events in various parts of Taraba State and particularly as it affects the payment of salaries, pensions, and welfare of civil servants in the State over the years. The labour impasse on months of backlog of unpaid salaries of both academic and non-academic staff of Taraba State University, Jalingo is of particular note here.

“Yesterday, we witnessed another shameful but evitable incident which started from the state-owned university and spread across major routes in Jalingo metropolis. This is evitable if leadership at the state level had listened to the staff and students, and done the needful. I watched with deep concern clips, video footages and pictures of the protest by students of the Taraba State University, on non-payment of salaries of academic and non-academic staff of the institution which stalled their examination initially billed to commence on Monday, January 9, 2023. It is noteworthy that what started peacefully with genuine demands but unfortunately turned sour in some instances and resulted into the use of unwarranted force by some suspected thugs and miscreants on some of the student protesters. The aftermath of the use of brute force on the protesters has unfortunately sent waves of intimidation and harassment of defenseless and unarmed students.

“I join the staff, students and other well-meaning Tarabans in condemning the use of unwarranted force by some suspected thugs and miscreants on some peaceful protesters and also condemn in its entirety the wave of intimidation and harassment currently going on in Taraba State which is at variance with the rule of law in a democracy.

“I wish to call on the Governor of Taraba State to be guided by the spirit of the oath of office he took and the rule of law, pay all the outstanding salaries of staffers of the university and every other civil servant owed their salaries for several months across the State. The security agencies must also act swiftly in guaranteeing the safety of protesters now and in the future, and at the same time I must appeal to other highly provoked staff and students of the Taraba State University to eschew violence and remain civil in pressing home their demands and be assured that as a stakeholder in the State and the National Assembly, I remain committed to ensuring their entitlements are given to them and rights are well protected.

“I wish to maintain that the right to peaceful assembly in a democracy like ours is guaranteed by Section 40 of Nigeria’s Constitution, the United Nations Universal Declarations on Human Rights, the African Union Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and other relevant international conventions. The use of brute force by suspected thugs and miscreants reminiscent of the hobescean state of nature to disperse protesters in this century is condemnable and those found guilty of committing this heinous crime must be brought to justice and families of those maltreated or injured adequately compensated.

“Protests and demonstrations like the one held by the students of Taraba State University have been ongoing in many countries of the world within the ambit of global best practices and we have seen the show of decorum by leaders in those countries to manage or give in to such legitimate demands of citizens and our society must not be an exception” It’s read.