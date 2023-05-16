The president general, Tiv Culture and Social Association Taraba state, chief Joshua Ayagwa on Tuesday commended the joint security operatives as well as community leaders in Takum local government area of the state for ensuring the safe release of the council chairman Hon. Boyi Manja.

Chief Ayagwa made the commendation while interacting with Nigerian Tribune in his residence in Jalingo, also saluted governor Darius Ishaku for his swift action that saw the heavy presence of joint security operatives and cooperation of community leaders in the area and the eventual release of the council chairman.

The Tiv Cultural leader expressed that the safe release of the council boss was not just a plus to the security operatives, noted that the development has also portrayed the entire Chanchaji community as anti- criminal area in the state.

According to Ayagwa, the quick response of governor Darius Ishaku and the cooperation given to the security operatives by community leaders in Chanchaji during the search for the chairman was prove that both the governor and Chanchaji people were development-minded Nigerians.

“I sincerely commend the security operatives and community leaders in the Chanchaji area of Takum local government for ensuring the safe release of Hon. Boyi Manja, the Takum local government council chairman who was abducted last week along Peva- Chanchaji Takum road. I wish to salute Governor Darius Ishaku for acting fast in the matter.

“The release of the chairman is not only a plus for the security but also a prove that both governor Darius Ishaku and the entire Chanchaji community leaders are development minded Nigerians and has portray the Chanchaji community as anti- criminal area in Taraba state.

“I want to appeal to the released council chairman Hon. Boyi Manja not to see anyone as a suspect that masterminded his abduction. I want the chairman to have the heart of a leader and let it pass for the interest of peace and development of Takum local.

“I wish to state here that, Chanchaji community leaders are development minded citizens and are not willing to compromise with any form of criminal activities. I call on all those who may be intending to join any criminal group or, who are already into the system should stay clear from Chanchaji and any other Tiv community in Taraba as there would be no hidden place for criminals.

“No Tiv community in Taraba is willing to compromise with criminal activities because, what we want is peace and development. Anything that would truncate the peace and development of my people, I urged all Tiv community leaders in the state to resist it without fear” Chief Ayagwa expressed.