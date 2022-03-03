Taraba takes over disputed fish pond to end age-long Shomo/Jole crisis

The Taraba State government on Thursday announced the take over of the disputed fish pond in Lau Local Government Area of the state to end the age-long Shomo/Jole crisis.

Deputy Governor Haruna Manu who announced the state government decision after the signing of a peace accord with the representatives of Shomo and Jole communities said the move was a deliberate effort by the government to permanently end the crisis.

“The signing of the peace accord we just witnessed is the outcome of government efforts to end the senseless and unnecessary fighting over the natural fishing pond between Shomo and Jole communities.

“This peace accord is the final lap of a series of efforts aimed at ending the crisis. Today, the government has taken over the fish pond and it will be managed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“As part of an effort to build confidence, the government has built a police outpost in the area and the communities on their part have agreed to safeguard all government properties in their domain.

“We urge the communities to stop the use of derogatory statements and we are going to hold them by their words that there will be no more crisis between them.”

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Anthony Jollason, who announced the new name of the pond as “Marmi Fishing Pond” called on the people to forget about the past and move on in the interest of peace and development of the State.

Representatives of the Shomo and Jole communities who spoke at the meeting all pledged to work hard to promote peaceful coexistence in the area for the good of all.

Chairman of Lau Local Government Council, Rev Daniel Zading, thanked the Taraba State government and two communities for the amicable resolution of the age-long crisis which he said has retarded development and claimed many lives in the two communities.