In renewed efforts to address poverty and reduce youth unemployment, the government of Taraba State has said it expects to train 5,000 youths and women in acquiring skills that would assist them in taking better care of themselves within the next three years.

Taraba State Commissioner for Co-operative and Poverty Alleviation, Habu James Philip, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja, while singing, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the operationalisation of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Skills and Vocational Training Centre, Ibi in Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “This is key in job creation and poverty reduction especially in Taraba State. In line with the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the ‘Moving Forward’ agenda of the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, we are glad to take over the skills acquisition centre and manage it effectively for the benefit of the good people of Taraba State.

“We have put in place proactive measures and effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the smooth running of the centre. Our target is to train at least 5,000 skilled youths and women in the centre in the next three years.

“I want to request that more of this laudable project be built in our dear state for the good of our people.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, urged other states to emulate Taraba State in order to provide decent jobs for the teeming population of youths without a job.

Lalong said, “There is nothing like skills acquisition because even if you have certificate you will also be an employer of labour. I urge other states to emulate what you (Taraba State) are doing. The problem is how to take our youths off the streets and by God’s grace we will take people off the streets.”

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who also harped on the importance of skills acquisition, noted that the country would get to a point where mere certificates may not be able to sustain the people.

“We are here to create employment for Nigerian youths and citizens and we encourage states to key in and encourage youths no matter the certificate they are holding, to learn skills. Certificate may not work and when it doesn’t work it is your skills that will help you. I encourage our youths to key into the different schemes the government is rolling out.”

