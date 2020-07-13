Taraba police uncover 10 AK-47 rifles from suspected gunrunners

Latest News
By Tom Garba - Jalingo
Taraba State Police Command has intercepted 10 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from suspected gunrunners in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, made the revelation on Monday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

He said that the two suspects abandoned their motorcycle together with the weapons upon sighting the police in Lau.

Misal listed other weapons recovered to include 13 magazines and 425 live ammunitions. He added that effort is ongoing by the command to arrest the suspects.

The police spokesperson also explained that operatives of the command had intercepted a truck loaded with different kinds of goods which arrived from Anambra.

According to him, drugs of different kinds were recovered after a thorough search which includes 20 cartons of codeine, 21 cartons of cooling codeine and 20 cartons of Frisco codeine.

DSP David Misal mentioned others as Tutolin in 13 cartons, cofilin – 2 cartons, liquid quinine – 1 carton, 5 cartons of sildenafil citrate tablets among other illicit drugs.

He stated that the drugs were concealed bearing different brands to conceal the facts, noting that one Emmanuel Ugwoke and Jude Azu were arrested and detained in connection to the crime.

The PPRO, while commending the command for their steadfastness, urged the general public to be more security conscious.

He, however, urged the general public to be prompt in reporting to the police all criminal elements around their neighbourhood for necessary action.

 

