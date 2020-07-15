Taraba NLC chairman dies of COVID-19

Taraba State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Gambo, is dead.

Peter Gambo who was isolated early this month at the Taraba State specialist isolation centre Jalingo, died this morning at the hospital.

Management of the hospital confirmed the news of his death.

Peter Gambo, until his death, was serving his second term as NLC chairman, Taraba State.

