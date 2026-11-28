The Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Jalingo branch, on Friday launched a membership portal, a website design to promote professionalism, excellence and accessibility, targeted at providing effective and digital bar processes



Dr. Daniel Philemon Saredau, the NBA branch chairman told journalists after the ceremony in Jalingo that the idea was to create easy access between the bar and members of the public, while improving lawyers service delivery and engagement.



According to the branch chairman, the platform was build for multi-tax operations, as it comprises of official site for public access to information, a membership portal for members to engage and relate with the branch, and a blog for publishing of the branch articles.



Dr. Saredau also disclosed that the effort was his administration’s deliberate move to digitalis bar practice in the state.



“With these platform, members of the public can easily access our lawyers online, lay their complaints and other matters of public interest.



“NBA members can always have access to the branch information, history and schedule, as the website is fully digitalised. Members of the public who need to engage with the branch can easily log in at any time; the platform is downloadable, materials, including rules of court, other laws and relevant practice materials can be accessed through the website”. The branch chairman explained.



Dr. Saredau commended the Honourable member of the Taraba state House of Assembly, representing Takum 1 Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Tanko Yusuf, for his kind gesture to the bar, by solely taking financial responsibility to build the site.



Meanwhile, Hon Abubakar Tanko, while speaking earlier, expressed his continue commitment to assisting the Jalingo NBA to achieve greatness.

