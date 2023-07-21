The Kuteb ethnic group of Taraba state, under the umbrella of Kuteb Yatso of Nigeria (KYN), has expressed opposition to the proposed organisation and turbaning of (Makama Takum) in Takum local government.

Mr Emmanuel Ukwen, the president of the association, issued a press statement to journalists on Friday, expressing concern that Takum is not a no man’s land but the traditional home of the Kuteb people.

Therefore, they cannot accept any traditional ceremony in the area without the presence of the (Ukwe), the first-class chief of the area, whose stool has been vacant since 1996.

Mr Ukwen alleged that plans have been completed for the turbaning of (Makama Takum) on July 22nd, 2023, in Takum town, the traditional headquarters of the Kuteb ethnic group in the state, without the knowledge and approval of the Kuteb people. He called on Governor Agbu Kefas to intervene in the matter.

“Takum is not a no man’s land; it’s the traditional headquarters of the Kuteb people. Therefore, no traditional ceremony can be done in the town without the concern and approval of the Kuteb traditional council.

“We wish to call on Governor Kefas to intervene and stop the proposed turbaning of (Makama Takum). It’s strange and against the tradition of the Kuteb ethnic.

“Takum local government area has been without a paramount ruler, the (UKWE TAKUM), since the demise of Ukwe Ali Ibrahim Zorto Kufan (II) in 1996.

By tradition, such appointments and turbaning ceremonies had been an exclusive preserve of UKWE TAKUM and were done in UKWE PALACE after consideration and approval by the Kuteb traditional council.

Meanwhile, since the demise of Ukwe, such appointment, coronation, or turbaning had been on hold in the absence of the paramount ruler, so it should not hold until a new Ukwe is crowned.

“The situation at hand is strange to us and is outside the royal practice of our Kingdom. Suffice to say that the title of (MAKAMA TAKUM) is strange to us; it does not exist and should not exist unless otherwise introduced by UKWE TAKUM, whose seat is currently vacant.

“We wish to also state here that the proposed title holder, Alhaji Yaro Garba Maigyada, does not have a place in Takum traditional dynasty and has no track record, and is not deserving of such title.

“Besides, the government of Governor Agbu Kefas, through a circular released by the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and signed by Mr Babangida Hassan, the permanent secretary, recently put a stop to turbaning of traditional chiefs and title holders in the state indefinitely, as there has been a recent trend of illegal appointments of Chiefs and traditional title holders, causing disturbance of peace in the state.

“We, therefore, wish to bring this sacrilege to the notice of the governor, security agencies, and the public, and call on security agencies and the state government to address the organizers of this travesty and suspend the proposed turbaning ceremony indefinitely.

No further turbaning ceremony should hold in Takum until the new (UKWE Takum), who is the first-class chief of the area, is appointed and coronated.

“We are peace-loving people and wish to say that we pursue the path of justice and have been peaceful hosts to the many tribes that exist in Takum, but will not accommodate any form of encroachment or suppression.” The KYN president concluded.

