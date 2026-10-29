Taraba Killings: Senate demands security crackdown as death toll rises to 80

The Senate has called for an urgent security offensive in border communities across Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states, following the reported killing of about 80 people by armed bandits in Binnari, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), lawmakers urged security agencies to establish additional security camps and intensify surveillance in the affected areas to prevent further attacks and protect vulnerable communities.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Senator Isa Shuaibu Lau during plenary on Wednesday.

Lau expressed concern over the killings of innocent and defenceless civilians, warning that the persistent attacks had heightened fear, displaced residents and disrupted peaceful community life.

He noted that the continued activities of bandits in rural communities undermined the government’s constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

The Senate warned that failure to address the recurring attacks could lead to further loss of lives, destruction of property, displacement of residents and worsening humanitarian challenges.

The lawmakers stressed that no community should be left at the mercy of criminal groups, calling for decisive action to restore security and protect residents.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide relief materials to communities affected by the attacks.

The lawmakers observed a minute’s silence in honour of those killed in the incident.

The death toll from the attack on Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba has risen from the initial figures reported by the police, with community accounts putting the number of fatalities at 50 in subsequent reports.

The Senate has now cited about 80 deaths as it calls for an urgent security offensive in the border communities of Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states.

The attack on Binnari occurred on Friday, October 23, shortly after Jumu’ah prayers, with gunmen reportedly invading the community at about 3 p.m., firing sporadically and looting food items from shops and residential houses.

The attackers also reportedly set shops and motorcycles ablaze, causing panic among residents. They were suspected to have crossed into Taraba from neighbouring Plateau State.