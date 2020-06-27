Taraba killings: Church council expresses fear of impending hunger

The council, (SYNOD) of the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria (CRCN), has expressed fear of impending hunger in Taraba over the persistent killings in the state.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of their 19th, general meeting held on Saturday at the (CRCN NO1) in Takum local government area of Taraba and signed by Rev Dr Caleb Ahima, the CRCN president and Rev Sagarga Nuvalga, general Secretary.

The council said, the persistent killings and continues attacks in the southern zone of Taraba would affect farming activities which connote impending hunger in the land.

While calling on the people affected by the crisis to exhibit the virtue of forgiveness, the council encouraged the worrying tribes to exhibit tolerance and love as taught in the holy scripture just as they urged the wary factions to sheath their swords in the interest of peace and development.

The council in the communique called on the Federal and state government to devise measures that would put to rest, the protracted crisis in the state, as the season of lip- service was over and no other time is required to expedite action from the government than now.

They urged stakeholders in the area to unit and support government commitment and efforts towards ending the crisis, just as the council also advised citizens to adhere strictly to the world health organisation safe measures and government directives on containing the spread of the dreaded pandemic, the COVID-19.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story

Breaking: N-Power Batch C Enrolment Begins 11.45 pm Friday, June 26

Federal Government has unveiled plans to open the registration portal for the enrolment of young Nigerians today, Friday, June 26, 2020, as from 11.45 pm, into the Batch C of the N-Power Programme… Read Full story

Why I Stopped Acting For Some Time —Adewale Elesho

Currently, the president of Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Prince Adewale Elesho is one of the veterans in the movie industry known for his advocacy for the promotion of morals and Nigeria’s cultural heritage in Nigerian movies. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, the respected actor talks about… Read Full story

Heartburn While Lying Down

Heartburn occurs as a result of food and acid leaking from the stomach up into the food pipe, or esophagus. Common causes of heartburn while lying down include, consuming particular foods, eating too close to bedtime, and taking certain prescription medications. Heartburn while lying down may also be a sign of… Read Full story

Kidnap: Gunmen Abduct Nine Passengers In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening abducted nine passengers aboard an Abuja bound vehicle. The driver of the Sienna Toyota bus heading to Abuja from Lagos was stopped by the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Isua Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo state… Read Full story